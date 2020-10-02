Covid-19: Maharashtra approves Rs 634 crore for medicine purchases

-
-
The Maharashtra government has
given administrative approval to purchase medicines and equipment worth Rs 633.92 crore for COVID-19 treatment, an official said on Friday.
The approval was given through a health department order issued on Thursday, the official said.
He added that the revenue of the state had declined due to the outbreak and lockdown, and those in charge of procuring the medicines and equipment with this amount must adhere to technical specifications laid down by experts.
The money should be used to buy Remdesivir medicine, RT-PCR and antigen testing kits, oxygen apparatus etc, he added.
