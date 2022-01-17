Covid-19: New York moving over Omicron peak as cases dip sharply

-
ALSO READ
White House backs release of Trump records to January 6 committee
Court rejects Donald Trump's efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel
Ex-Trump aide subpoenaed over alleged interference in Covid response
United Airlines CEO says 3,000 of its workers have contracted Covid-19
Get vaccinated or get Covid: Health minister tells Germans as cases spike
-
Covid-19's current crisis appears to be mirroring the projections made by officials and health experts that cases in New York are beginning to dip as sharply as they rose around Christmas, local media reported Sunday.
New York City Health Department data has shown "very high transmission" of Covid-19 across the city, with thousands of new cases being detected every day, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a leading news site of New York City. However, Covid-19-related infections and hospitalizations have begun to decline, signaling that the five boroughs of the city have passed the peak of the pandemic's biggest wave.
Progress has been seen in the 7-day positivity rates across the five boroughs. Fifty-two areas reported 30 per cent or higher Covid-19 positivity between January 5 and 11, but no area of the city has rates exceeding 40 per cent. During the previous week from December 29 to January 4, the city had 23 areas with 40 per cent or higher positivity rates.
On January 14, the citywide 7-day positivity rate was 27.65 per cent, compared to 32.59 per cent on January 4.
Currently, the only rate that hasn't fallen is the death rate, which has continued to rise due to long-term and more severe Covid-19 infections reported in recent days. As of Jan. 14, the average 7-day death rate was 73, according to the news site.
The unvaccinated remain at a much higher risk of infection, hospitalization, and even death from Covid-19. Health department data shows that unvaccinated New Yorkers are four times as likely to contract Covid-19, eight times as likely to be hospitalised from it, and nine times as likely to die from it than vaccinated New Yorkers, it noted.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU