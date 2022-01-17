Karnataka records 34,041 new Covid cases, of which Bengaluru logs 21,071

-
ALSO READ
Covid cases surge past 3,600 in Bengaluru; Karnataka figures cross 4K
Bengaluru reports 22,284 new Covid infections; active cases at 129,112
Semi-lockdown in Karnataka after unprecedented surge in Covid cases
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
-
Karnataka on Sunday logged 34,047 new Covid cases taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,97,982, while there were fresh 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 5,902 people have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals.
Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban district alone recorded 21,071.
Positivity rate for the day stood at 19.29 per cent.
The current number of Omicron patients stood at 479 and 2,937 Delta cases have been reported so far in the state. The rising numbers in southern districts - Mysuru (1,872), Tumakuru (1,373), Hassan (1,171), Dakshina Kannada (782), Mandya (709) - have caused worry for state authorities.
Among the new fatalities, four belonged to Bengaluru and were in the age group of 43 to 91 years. They suffered from symptoms of fever, cough, and breathlessness.
As over 100 students tested positive for Covid in Athani of Belagavi district, district authorities have taken measures to contain the pandemic from spreading in government high schools where 15 children and a teacher from Yakkunchi village and 62 students at Banajawad Education Societies Residential Primary, Intermediate, and Pre-University College tested positive.
Due to the high rate of infections, Vijaypura District Commissioner P. Suneel Kumar has announced a one-week holiday for schools where more than five active cases are reported. As many as 150 students between the age group of 0 to 21 years who go to school, college and technical courses have tested positive for Covid.
If more than five cases are reported in a school, it is considered as a cluster and a one week holiday would be declared, he said, adding that after seven days, the school children, who have recovered from symptoms, can attend the schools.
--IANS
mka/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU