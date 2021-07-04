Covid-19: Over 161,000 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Saturday

vaccinated 1.61 lakh people against on July 3, of which around 40,000 beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the data provided by the city government on Sunday.

The city has provided 83.73 lakh vaccine jabs since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 19 lakh people have received both the doses.

On Saturday, 1,61,901 people were vaccinated in the capital. Of this, 1,21,203 got the first dose of the vaccine, according to the latest vaccination bulletin.

The city had 3.43 lakh vaccine doses left till Sunday morning, which are likely to last just one day.

According to government estimates, 2.26 lakh people can be vaccinated in a day at 1,374 vaccination centres in the city.

