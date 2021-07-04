Kerala reported 11,551 new Covid-19 cases, 76 fatalities in the last 24 hrs

on Sunday logged



11,551 fresh COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths, taking the total case count to 29.73 lakh and the toll to 13,716.

According to a health department bulletin, 1,18,047 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.25 per cent.

Till now, 2.35 crore samples were tested.

Malappuram reported the highest number of cases at 1,541 followed by Kozhikode 1,358 and Thrissur 1240.

Of those found infected today, 76 reached the state from outside while 11,263 contracted the disease from their contacts.

The source of infection of 698 is yet to be traced.

As many as 63 health workers are also among the infected, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 11,551 recuperated from the disease taking the total cured to 28,55,460.

The active case stood at 1,04,039.

As many as 3,96,826 people are currently under observation out of which 24,547 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)