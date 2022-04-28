Covid-19 pandemic: 580 fresh cases in Haryana; 473 from Gurugram alone

-
-
Gurugram in Haryana continues to record an upswing in COVID-19 cases with 473 more people being confirmed for the disease on Thursday.
A total of 580 fresh infections were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.
Besides Gurugram, another NCR district Faridabad recorded 65 new coronavirus cases, according to the Haryana health department's daily bulletin.
Of the remaining 20 districts in the state, 42 cases were reported from nine districts, while no case was recorded in eleven districts.
As on Thursday, of the 2,215 active cases in the state, 1,548 are from Gurugram and 506 from Faridabad.
During the past few weeks, Gurugram and Faridabad districts, both of which border Delhi, have recorded a surge in Covid cases
Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said a high number of cases in the state are mainly being seen around the national capital in the cities of Gurugram and Faridabad.
"However, we are fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases," he said.
Vij said sufficient number of isolation beds, ICU beds, besides oxygen and medicine stock are available.
Speaking during an interaction on Wednesday which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with chief ministers through video conferencing on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said a high number of cases in the state are mainly being seen in the cities of Gurugram and Faridabad.
Khattar had also said that the state is fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases, adding enhanced health infrastructure has been set up in the state.
