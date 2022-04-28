Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 29 new cases; active tally at 95

-
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 29 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,380, an official from the state health department said.
With no new casualties, toll stood at 10,735, while the count of recoveries reached 10,30,550 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.
The positivity rate stands at 0.3 per cent in the state, which currently has 95 active cases, he said.
With the addition of 7,869 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 2,90,67,719, the official added.
As per an official release, 11,75,99,885 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 76,469 jabs were given on Thursday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,380, new cases 29, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,550, active cases 95, number of tests so far 2,90,67,719.
