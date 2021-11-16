Covid-19 pandemic: Goa records 23 new cases; active infections at 252

-
As many as 23 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 20 recovered from the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.
With this, the tally of infections has reached 1,78,533, of which 1,74,905 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.
The toll touched 3,376, as one of the patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 252 active cases.
With the addition of 2,699 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 15,11,156, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,533, new cases 23, death toll 3,376, discharged 1,74,905, active cases 252, samples tested till date 15,11,156.
