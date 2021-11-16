Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir reports 144 new cases

on Tuesday recorded 144 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,34,432 while two deaths due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 19 were from the Jammu division and 125 from the Kashmir division, they said. At 51, the maximum cases were recorded from Srinagar district followed by Baramulla (21).

There are 1,544 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,28,433, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 4,455 as two more fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening, they said.

