Covid-19 pandemic: Goa reports 971 new cases; positivity rate rises to 20%

Goa reported 971 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,84,766, while the case positivity rate rose to more than 20 per cent, an official said.
Two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, pushing the death toll to 3,528, as per a bulletin issued by the state health department. After 971 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the state's cumulative tally increased to 1,84,766, it said. On Wednesday, the tiny coastal state had registered 1,002 coronavirus cases and a positivity rate of 17.72 per cent. The positivity rate rose to 20.46 per cent on Thursday. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,76,625 after 74 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Given the wide gap between new and recovered cases, Goa's active tally shot up to 4,613, the official said. "With 4,744 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 16,51,749, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,84,766, new cases 971, death toll 3,528, discharged 1,76,625, active cases 4,613, samples tested till date 16,51,749.
