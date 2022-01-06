Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested COVID-19 positive and have very mild symptoms.

"This evening I got my COVID test done which came positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. All the people who came in contact with me today are requested to isolate themselves and get their Covid test done," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all COVID protocols.

"I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)