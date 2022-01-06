Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Appointment of CM's advisors unconstitutional: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan CM Gehlot's cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from rival Pilot camp
15 Rajasthan ministers take oath in CM Gehlot's balancing act
Ajay Maken reaches Jaipur amid speculation of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested COVID-19 positive and have very mild symptoms.
"This evening I got my COVID test done which came positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. All the people who came in contact with me today are requested to isolate themselves and get their Covid test done," Gehlot tweeted.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all COVID protocols.
"I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU