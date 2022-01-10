Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 28 new Omicron cases; tally up to 264

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India's tour of England: Test team hit by Covid, player tests positive
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics: Know what happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive
Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for Covid-19 as cases surge
-
Gujarat reported 6,097 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 8,68,301, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,130, an official said.
On Sunday, the daily addition to the tally, at 6,275, had breached the 6000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, while Monday's rise was slightly lower than a day earlier, he pointed out.
He said 1,539 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 8,25,702, leaving the state with 32,469 active cases, including 29 critical patients.
"The deaths took place in Surat and Rajkot. Ahmedabad city led with 1,893 cases, followed by 1,778 in Surat city, 410 in Vadodara city, among other areas," he said.
A government release said 3.82 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, including 1.50 lakh beneficiaries who received their 'precaution' dose, taking the total number of jabs administered so far in the state to 9.35 crore.
In adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the active tally stood at 120. The Union Territory has a caseload of 10,802, including four deaths, while 10,678 have recovered.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,68,301, new cases 6,097, death toll 10,130, discharged 8,25,702, active cases 32,469, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU