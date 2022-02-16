Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh reports 2 more deaths, 157 fresh cases

recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said.

A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi were among the fresh Covid deaths, the official added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in stands at 2,74,512, he said.

