Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh reports 2 more deaths, 157 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said.
A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi were among the fresh Covid deaths, the official added.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease.
With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,74,512, he said.
