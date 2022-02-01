Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir adds 2,751 cases, 9 deaths

on Tuesday recorded 2,751 fresh cases that took its infection tally to 4,38,176, while the death toll climbed to 4,683 as nine more people succumbed to the virus, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,105 were from the Jammu division and 1,646 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 561, followed by 440 in Srinagar district.

There are 32,558 active cases in So far, 4,00,935 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

There are 51 confirmed mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

