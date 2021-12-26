Andhra reports 2 more Omicron cases, adds 82 fresh cases to Covid tally

on Sunday reported two more cases of the variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to six.

The two new cases were reported from Anantapuram and Prakasam districts, and both persons arrived from foreign countries, the Director of Public Health said in a statement.

A 48 year-old male who recently came from South Africa to Hyderabad and then to Ongole on December 16 tested COVID-19 positive on December 20. His samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, for genome sequencing, it said.

He was declared positive for the strain on December 25.

In the other case, a 51 year-old man arrived in Bangaluru from the UK on December 18. His samples were collected and sent to the CCMB after he tested positive for

Later, he tested positive for the variant.

Both the patients are healthy and in quarantine under the close observation of the health department, the statement said, adding that all the primary and secondary contacts of both persons were tested and found to be negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative figure to 20,76,492, while the toll rose to 14,490 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,166, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 164 people recovered from the disease leaving the total recoveries at 20,60,836, the bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

Over 25,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far stood at over 3.11 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 248 followed by East Godavari (149).

