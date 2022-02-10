Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 5,019 new cases and 39 deaths

-
-
Karnataka on Thursday reported 5,019 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,17,119 and toll to 39,534.
There were 13,923 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,25,538, a Health bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 2,315 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 5,739 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 52,013.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.25 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.77 per cent.
Of the 39 deaths, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru (5), Dakshina Kannada (3), Dharwad and Mysuru (2), followed by others.
After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 261, followed by Tumakuru (234), Ballari (220), Belagavi (196), Kodagu (171) and Shivamogga (141) among others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,66,791 cases, Mysuru 2,28,012 and Tumakuru 1,58,799.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 17,29,079, followed by Mysuru 2,23,360 and Tumakuru 1,54,905.
Cumulatively, a total of 6,31,38,358 samples have been tested, of which 1,17,956 were on Thursday alone.
