Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh reports 285 new cases, two deaths

The COVID-19 case tally in rose to 10,39,192 on Tuesday after 285 new cases were reported, a health department official said.

The death toll went up to 10,729 with two deaths recorded since previous evening. The positivity rate stands at 0.5 percent.

The recovery count stood at 10,25,342 after 611 people recovered during the day.

The state now has 3,121 active patients. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-affected cities, registered 64 and 19 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours. With 53,806 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far went up to 2,79,45,895. A government release said 11,37,28,205 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 5,758 on Tuesday. figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,39,192, new cases 285, death toll 10,729, recoveries 10,25,342, active cases 3,121, number of tests so far 2,79,45,895.

