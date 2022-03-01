Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 12 new cases and tally at 7,24,135

-
ALSO READ
Govt forms panel to draw framework for implementation of Assam Accord
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 4,189 fresh cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 1,028 new cases, 18 more deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 267 new cases and 6 more deaths
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
-
Assam on Monday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality caused by the virus, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).
The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 7,24,135 while the death toll remained at 6,638.
Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of seven new cases followed by two in Jorhat and one each in Biswanath and Dibrugarh.
The positivity rate increased to 0.48 per cent from Monday's 0.39 per cent. Thirteen COVID-19 infections were reported in the north-eastern state on Monday.
The number of samples tested during the day was 2,479 as against 3,357 on the previous day while the total samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,83,08,453.
Assam currently has 168 active COVD-19 cases, while 7,15,982 people have recovered from the infection, including 20 on Tuesday.
As many as 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes in Assam.
Over 4.32 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated so far in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU