Covid-19 pandemic: 308 new cases and 8 deaths in Karnataka

logged 308 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,92,584 and the toll to 38,161.

The day also saw 384 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,46,985, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to lead in the number of cases (207), as the city saw 256 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,409.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.29 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.59 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Koppal and Mysuru (one each).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 207, Mysuru 21, Tumakuru 18, Kodagu 11, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,54,463, followed by Mysuru 1,79,443 and Tumakuru 1,20,964.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,32,036, followed by Mysuru 1,76,892 and Tumakuru 1,19,715.

Cumulatively a total of 5,23,40,172 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,04,090 were done on Wednesday alone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)