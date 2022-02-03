Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 15,252 cases and 75 deaths

-
-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 15,252 new coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities, the state health department said.
No Omicron infection was reported during the day. The state has so far reported 3,334 infections of the Omicron variant. The COVID-19 caseload rose to 77,68,800, and death toll to 1,42,859.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 18,067 cases and 79 fatalities. Pune recorded 2,156 new cases on Thursday, followed by Nagpur (1,420), Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,012), Mumbai (834) and Nashik (474). Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 4,758 new cases, Nagpur 3,292, Mumbai 2,037, Aurangabad 946, Akola 831, Latur 776 and Kolhapur 659. Of 75 fatalities, Pune circle recorded 26 deaths, Mumbai 24, Nashik 11, Latur eight, Kolhapur four and Akola two deaths. Nagpur and Aurangabad circles did not record any fatalities. The state has 1,58,151 active cases at present. As many as 30,235 patients recovered in 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 74,63,868. The recovery rate in the state is 96.07 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.83 per cent. Currently 9,05,696 people are in home quarantine and 2,610 people in institutional quarantine. With 1,46,904 tests conducted since Wednesday evening, the tally of samples tested for coronavirus infection rose to 7,50,99,654. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 15,252, Total cases: 77,68,800, Fatalities: 75; Total deaths: 1,42,859; Tests conducted in 24 hours: 1,46,904; Active cases: 1,58,151.
