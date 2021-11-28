Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai sees 217 new cases and four deaths

-
-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 217 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,62,616 and the toll to 16,330, the city civic body said.
A total of 247 patients recovered during the day, raising the number of recoveries in the Maharashtra capital to 7,41,500 at a recovery rate of 97 per cent, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.
Mumbai is now left with 2,218 active cases.
With 33,462 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,24,69,732, it said.
