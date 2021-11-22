Over 117 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The total number of COVID-19 doses administered in the country crossed 117 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 63 lakh (63,98,165) doses were administered to the beneficiaries till 7 pm on Monday, it said, adding that the daily tally is likely to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

The countrywide drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1.

