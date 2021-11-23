Bengal reports 615 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

West Bengal reported 615 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the pandemic situation in the state improved, the Health Department said.

Fourteen people died in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19,397, it said.

West Bengal has so far reported 16,10,460 COVID-19 cases, it added.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new deaths at five, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district where four people died.

The number of active cases dropped by 75 to 7,945 after 676 recoveries were reported.

So far, 15,83,118 people have recovered in the state.

The new cases were detected after testing 26,306 samples.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)