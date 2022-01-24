Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 69 new cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,654 on Monday as 69 people tested positive for the infection, 38 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The northeastern state's death toll rose to 707 as two more patients succumbed to the infection. No fatality was recorded in the last two days.

now has 693 active cases, while 30,919 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 57 in the last 24 hours, the official said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 91.87 per cent.

Altogether 1,335 patients have migrated to other states to date.

A total of 13,96,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, the official added.

