Covid-19 pandemic: Rajasthan sees three deaths, 9,488 new cases

Rajasthan has 38,448 active cases

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A car passenger lines up for Covid-19 testing somewhere in the US. (Photo: Bloomberg.)
Representational image

Rajasthan recorded three deaths due to the coronavirus and 9,488 fresh infections on Wednesday, bringing the fatality count to 8,981 and the infection tally to 9,98,126, according to the state Medical and Health Department.

As of Wednesday evening, a maximum of 3,659 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in the state capital Jaipur, 755 in Alwar, 591 in Jodhpur, 495 in Bikaner, 423 in Udaipur, 406 in Kota, 364 in Bharatpur, 319 in Barmer, 287 in Ajmer.

Rajasthan has 38,448 active cases of the novel coronavirus at present, official data showed. On Wednesday, 1,634 people recovered from the infection.

According to the department, two patients died in Jaipur and one in Sikar due to the infection on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, January 12 2022. 21:33 IST

