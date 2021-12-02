Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports 10 new cases, tally rises to 32,252

-
-
Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,252 on Wednesday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll stood unchanged at 403 as no fresh fatality was recorded.
East Sikkim registered the highest number of fresh infections at eight, followed by two in South Sikkim.
The state now has 127 active cases, while 31,382 people have recovered from the infection, and 340 patients have migrated to other states so far.
Sikkim has tested over 27,085 samples for COVID-19 so far.
Meanwhile, Sikkim government has decided to restrict the entry of foreigners into the state for the time being due to the detection of new coronavirus variant Omicron in some countries.
In the new guidelines for containing COVID-19 effective for two weeks from Wednesday, the Home Department issued a circular directing that no Inner Line Permits (ILP) shall be issued to foreigners for the time being for visiting Sikkim.
