Maharashtra sees 767 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths, 903 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
Hong Kong extends travel restrictions, Australia reports 5 cases of Omicron
Markets have over-reacted to Omicron Covid variant; buy the dips: Analysts
-
Maharashtra recorded 767 coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said on Wednesday.
With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 66,36,425 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,41,025.
A total of 903 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,84,338 at the recovery rate of 97.71 per cent, leaving the state with 7,391 active cases, the bulletin said.
The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra climbed to 6,56,19,951 after 1,08,557 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, it said.
In Maharashtra, 11 districts and five municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.
Mumbai districts reported the highest 112 infections, followed by 101 cases in Pune city.
Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 309 cases, followed by 244 from the Pune region and 107 from the Nashik region.
Aurangabad region reported 46 new infections, Kolhapur (25), Latur (17), Nagpur (10), and Akola (nine).
Mumbai region reported the highest 19 COVID-19 fatalities among the eight regions in the last 24 hours. Akola and Nagpur regions recorded zero such fatalities.
Presently, the highest number of 1,922 active cases are in two Mumbai districts. Among the 64,84,338 recovered patients, the highest 11,39,249 are from the Pune district.
Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,36,425, new cases 767, total deaths 1,41,025, fresh deaths 28, total recoveries 64,84,338, active cases 7,391, total tests conducted - 6,56,19,951.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU