Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 10,959 new cases, 37 more deaths

on Thursday registered 10,959 new Covid-19 cases, 488 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 19,39,920, the health department said in a bulletin.

Thirty-seven more people also succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 20,230.

The state now has 1,44,809 active cases, 6,893 less than what the figure was on Wednesday.

Altogether 17,815 people were cured of the disease during the day and the discharge rate now is 91.49 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 17,74,881 people recovered from the contagion so far.

In the last 24 hours, Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh infections at 1,759, closely trailed by North 24 Parganas district at 1,747.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas accounted for 14, while nine deaths were reported from Kolkata and four from Paschim Bardhaman district.

The positivity rate is 16.27 per cent.

Altogether 67,367 samples were tested for Covid-19 in since Wednesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,25,51,208.

