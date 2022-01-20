Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 10,959 new cases, 37 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
West Bengal on Thursday registered 10,959 new Covid-19 cases, 488 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 19,39,920, the health department said in a bulletin.
Thirty-seven more people also succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 20,230.
The state now has 1,44,809 active cases, 6,893 less than what the figure was on Wednesday.
Altogether 17,815 people were cured of the disease during the day and the discharge rate now is 91.49 per cent, the bulletin said.
A total of 17,74,881 people recovered from the contagion so far.
In the last 24 hours, Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh infections at 1,759, closely trailed by North 24 Parganas district at 1,747.
Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas accounted for 14, while nine deaths were reported from Kolkata and four from Paschim Bardhaman district.
The positivity rate is 16.27 per cent.
Altogether 67,367 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal since Wednesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,25,51,208.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU