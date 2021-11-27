Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal's cases, deaths declining for 3 days

-
-
The number of West Bengal's new Covid-19 cases and deaths has been declining for the past three days as the state recorded 710 new infections on Friday, according to a health department bulletin.
The tally went up 16,13,451 during the day while nine fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,439.
The state reported 758 and 803 new cases on November 25 and 24 respectively. The figure was 720 on Tuesday.
On Friday, Kolkata registered 183 fresh infections, followed by North 24 Parganas (142), Howrah (67) and South 24 Parganas (60) districts.
According to the health department data, 11 and 12 coronavirus patients had died on Thursday and Wednesday respectively, while the figure was 10 on November 23.
Of the new deaths, North 24 Parganas recorded four, Kolkata three and Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur one each, the bulletin said.
Altogether 721 Covid-19 patients recovered in West Bengal on Friday pushing the number of cured people to 15,86,165.
Since Thursday, 37,917 samples were tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,01,85,564.
Meanwhile, on Friday, 6,61,790 doses were administered in the state. So far, 9,07,28,531 doses have been given to beneficiaries, an official added.
