Covid-19: PM to interact with CMs tomorrow; extension of lockdown on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Parliament floor leaders to discuss Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to contain it, via videoconferencing Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all on Saturday via video conference. The key agenda of the meet will be on whether to extend the lockdown imposed nationwide to contain the spread of the PM Modi on March 24 announced complete shut down which is scheduled to end on April 14. The video conference comes amidst indications that the Centre may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 after reports suggested that the have indicated their desire to continue with the shutdown. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

Addressing floor leaders of Opposition and BJP on Wednesday, PM Modi had hinted that lockdown had to be lifted in a staggered manner, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".

According to an official statement, he said states, district administrations and experts have suggested the extension of the lockdown to flatten the Covid-19 curve.



Odisha became the first state to announce extension of the lockdown till April 30. Punjab also announced extension of curfew till April 30 due to rising cases in the state.

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra had told PTI after Wednesday's interaction.

This is for the second time the prime minister will interact with CMs after the lockdown was imposed.

During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the PM had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss means to check the spread of the deadly virus and also issues such as capacity building of the and extending training to local health officials came up for discussion.



According to a data compiled by Worldometer this morning, the death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 228 in India. The total number of positive cases have climbed to 6,771. Globally, infected cases topped 1.6 million with total deaths surpassing 95,700.