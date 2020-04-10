Covid-19: PM to interact with CMs tomorrow; extension of lockdown on agenda

-
ALSO READ
Doomsday seems to be approaching for the country's Opposition parties
I wish the PM had reached out but that's not his style: Jairam Ramesh
With polls in Tamil Nadu & Bengal, 2021 will be year of BJP's Great Test
'Light candles' call: Opposition slams PM Modi for 'indulging in symbolism'
Coronavirus scare: Tourism industry faces huge losses due to sudden slump
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via video conference. The key agenda of the meet will be on whether to extend the lockdown imposed nationwide to contain the spread of the coronavirus. PM Modi on March 24 announced complete shut down which is scheduled to end on April 14.
The video conference comes amidst indications that the Centre may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 after reports suggested that the states have indicated their desire to continue with the shutdown.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE
Addressing floor leaders of Opposition and BJP on Wednesday, PM Modi had hinted that lockdown had to be lifted in a staggered manner, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".
According to an official statement, he said states, district administrations and experts have suggested the extension of the lockdown to flatten the Covid-19 curve.
Odisha became the first state to announce extension of the lockdown till April 30. Punjab also announced extension of curfew till April 30 due to rising cases in the state.
"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra had told PTI after Wednesday's interaction.
This is for the second time the prime minister will interact with CMs after the lockdown was imposed.
During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.
Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the PM had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss means to check the spread of the deadly virus and also issues such as capacity building of the states and extending training to local health officials came up for discussion.
According to a data compiled by Worldometer this morning, the death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 228 in India. The total number of coronavirus positive cases have climbed to 6,771. Globally, infected cases topped 1.6 million with total deaths surpassing 95,700.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU