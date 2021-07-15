Covid-19: Puducherry postpones reopening of schools, colleges

-
ALSO READ
K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro tem speaker of Puducherry Assembly
NDA going ahead with full coordination to win Puducherry polls: BJP
20 people affected by black fungus in Puducherry, says Lt Governor
Puducherry election 2021 on April 6, result on May 2; All you need to know
Puducherry Assembly Polls: FM releases BJP manifesto, promises 250,000 jobs
-
In view of the current COVID-19 situation, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam decided to postpone the reopening of the colleges and educational institutions that were earlier scheduled to be open on July 16.
The decision was taken after a meeting of Chief Minister N Rangasamy with the Education Secretary and the Director, followed by a meeting with Deputy Governor Tamizhai Soundararajan, said Namassivayam
On July 11, Rangasamy had announced that schools and colleges would be opened for students from class 9 to class 12 in the first phase from July 16 in Pondicherry.
Meanwhile, parents and other political party leaders demanded that the opening of schools and colleges in Pondicherry be reconsidered, as the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet fully subsided.
Following this, Puducherry Education Minister Namassivayam held consultations with Deputy Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan at the Governor's House in Puducherry regarding the opening of schools and colleges.
At this consultative meeting, it was decided to temporarily postpone the school and colleges which were scheduled to open on July 16.
The reopening of educational institutions and colleges would be soon announced, said the Education Minister.
On a question regarding the position of the Puducherry government regarding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) selection, he said: "The government will take steps to take appropriate action in view of the situation of Puducherry students regarding the NEET examination. NEET examination is a policy decision of the Central Government and therefore Puducherry will decide accordingly. The Central Government has issued an order regarding the NEET examination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU