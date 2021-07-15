JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi reports 72 new coronavirus cases, one more death in last 24 hours

The national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,022, according to the latest bulletin.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 16:44 IST

