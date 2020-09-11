Covid-19: Pune records highest single-day spike with 4,935 new cases

-
With the highest single-day spike of 4,935 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 2,11,225 in Pune, according to the District Health Department.
The death toll stands at 4,881 after reporting 87 new fatalities.
There are 10,799 active cases in the hospital and 2,380 are under home isolation, as per the data provided by the department.
The district has conducted 84,985 tests per million so far.
Meanwhile Maharashtra has cumulative count of 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases.
