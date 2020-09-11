Patients in home isolation in Goa to get Covid-19 essentials free

In the first of its kind initiative in the country, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that asymptomatic patients in home isolation in the state will be provided with a special Covid-19 essentials pouch free of cost.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Rane said the pouch would contain an oxymeter, digital thermometer, other diagnostic equipment, N-95 masks, triple layered masks and medication.

"This is the first time that any state has provided free comprehensive Covid-19 kit to the patients in home isolation," Rane said adding that the amount of money being spent on each Covid-19 patient in is among the highest in the country.

The Health Ministry's purchase committee is expected to sign off on the purchase of the essential pouches later on Friday.

The initiative comes on the heels of a recent high visibility drive conducted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state, which had provided oxymeters -- on returnable basis -- to Covid-19 patients in home isolation for measuring oxygen saturation levels.

While the state currently has 5,030 active Covid-19 cases, 444 are in home isolation.

Rane said that he expected the number of home isolation cases to increase, with an expected rise in Covid-19 cases in Goa.

"We are expecting that more people might have to be put in home isolation as cases are increasing. The spike may go to 1,000 cases per day," Rane said.

