Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu shut for 10-12 grades too till Jan 31

-
ALSO READ
As schools reopen, board classes find attendance in Ahmedabad
Delhi: Many pvt schools demand physical classes be allowed for classes 6-8
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
TN schools reopen for classes 1-8 after 20 months of Covid-forced closure
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
-
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared holiday till January 31 for school students of standards 10-12 too in the wake of surging COVID cases.
Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed, the government said.
While a holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9, physical classes are held in schools only for those in the 10-12 grades.
However, considering the welfare of students against the background of rising virus cases, an official release here said "holiday is declared for students of all classes including those in grades 10, 11 and 12 till January 31."
Fresh dates for the examinations would be announced later for classes 10 and 12, the release added.
On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the government had barred physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state and had permitted it for only those in 10-12 standards.
Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU