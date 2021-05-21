Covid-19: Siddaramaiah to move breach of privilege against Karnataka govt

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa charts out bigger role for son Vijayendra in BJP
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
Will ensure Cong remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa assures support to Triton Electric Vehicle
-
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in
Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said he will move a breach of privilege motion against the state government for denying permission for his proposed video conference meeting with district level officers to obtain information regarding measures taken for COVID-19 management.
"The Chief Secretary after consulting the Chief Minister has written to me that I cannot hold the video conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district officials. I was not going to hold a review meeting. In 2009 also they (BJP govt) had done the same thing, I was LoP then too," Siddaramaiah said.
Speaking at an event to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the state Congress office here, he said BJP and its government don't believe in democracy adding that the Leader of Opposition is a shadow Chief Minister and is a constitutional post.
"DCs and officials have been asked not to attend the video conference, at the time when people are dying due to COVID without oxygen, vaccination, beds and other medical facilities this government is not allowing us to even gather information, it has to be removed. It amounts to breach of privilege of the LoP," he said.
Siddaramaiah said he will move a breach of privilege motion in the assembly, as he did in 2009.
Denying permission for the Leader of Opposition's proposed video conference meeting with district level officers to obtain information regarding measures taken for COVID-19 management, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led government had said that there is no such provision.
The Leader of Opposition can obtain administrative information by writing letters to department heads, deputy commissioners and other government officials, but there is no provision to hold a meeting of officials, the Chief Secretary had said in a letter to Siddaramaiah, citing earlier circulars.
Calling it an attempt to restrict opposition parties, Siddaramaiah on Thursday had shot off a missive to the Chief Minister urging that he be allowed to hold the meeting to gather information, failing which he was ready for any kind of parliamentary or constitutional confrontation to safeguard public interest.
Hitting out at the Yediyurappa government, the former Chief Minister on Friday said he has written 12 letters since the second wave of COVID began, seeking information and has received no response.
"The Chief Minister has no courtesy to respond to the opposition, like the Prime Minister," he said.
The centre and the state government have completely failed in managing the COVID crisis and saving the lives of the people, Siddaramaiah added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU