Covid-19: Spanish Health Minister warns of serious risk without tough rules

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
How much coronavirus we encounter affects the outcome. So wear a mask
MP: Coronavirus cases in Indore crossed 10,000-mark, death toll at 344
Punjab reports 1,741 new coronavirus cases, tally jumps to 37,824
-
The Spanish government has urged authorities in Madrid to tighten coronavirus restrictions across the city, warning of a "serious risk" to residents if they do not.
Madrid extended restrictions in Covid-19 hotspots on Friday but rejected calls for a city-wide lockdown, the BBC reported.
On Saturday Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa said current restrictions did not go far enough.
He said it was "time to act with determination" to control the pandemic.
"There is a serious risk for inhabitants, for the neighbouring regions," Illa said, calling on the capital's regional authorities to "put the health of citizens first" and impose a partial lockdown on the entire city.
Spain's regions are in charge of healthcare and so the central government does not have the power to impose the restrictions it prefers.
Madrid is again at the epicentre of Spain's coronavirus outbreak, as it was during the first peak earlier this year. The country recorded a further 12,272 cases on Friday, bringing the official total to 716,481, the highest infection tally in western Europe.
Spain and many other countries in the northern hemisphere have seen a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the resurgence of the virus in Europe and elsewhere as winter approaches.
European countries were seeing "worrying increases of the disease", with "a small uptick in deaths in older people" that will inevitably increase, Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies team, said on Friday.
Dr Ryan questioned whether European countries had "really exhausted all the tools" at their disposal to prevent a second round of national lockdowns.
"Lockdowns are almost a last resort - and to think that we're back in last-resort territory in September, that's a pretty sobering thought," Dr Ryan told reporters at the WHO's headquarters in Geneva.
--IANS
rt/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU