Delhi records 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest in over 70 days; 3,372 new cases

The national capital reported 46 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the highest in over 70 days, taking the toll to 5,193, while 3,372 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,67,822, authorities said.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since July 16, when the city recorded 58 fatalities.

The capital reported 3,827 cases on Friday, 3,834 on Thursday, 3,714 on Wednesday and 3,816 on Tuesday.

As many as 57,688 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Friday, of which 9,968 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 47,720 rapid antigen tests, the latest health bulletin said.

Of the total casesreported in Delhi so far, 2,32,912 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, it said.

