Shah meets Kejriwal, says Covid testing will be tripled in Delhi in 6 days

Novel tests will be doubled in in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times in six days, Union Home Minister said on Sunday after chairing a meeting on the spiralling cases of the pandemic in the city.

Shah announced a slew of measures that will be taken now after he held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baija and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his office in North Block.

The Covid-19 tests will be started at every polling station in the containment zones of in a few days and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in the hotspots for contact tracing, Shah said.





He added that the Centre would also provide 500 railway coaches to in view of the shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients.

The Covid-19 tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives so far in Delhi.

Kejriwal said the Centre and the Delhi government will fight Covid-19 together in the capital, which has witnessed a spurt in cases.

The chief minister said a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister to discuss the situation in Delhi was "extremely productive".

"Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.