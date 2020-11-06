Puducherry registers 126 fresh Covid-19 cases, no additional fatalities

-
Puducherry reported 126 fresh
COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 35,675, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Friday.
The union territory did not record any fatality in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, he told a virtual press conference.
Zero fatality has been reported for a second time this week while no coronavirus deaths were recorded on four days last week.
The 126 positive cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,826 samples, he said.
The overall tally rose to 35,675 after the transfer of one case to Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that the death toll remained at 598.
Krishna Rao said 314 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 93.73 per cent respectively.
Of the total 3.29 lakh samples tested so far, 2.88 lakh were found to be negative and the result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited, he said.
Of the total 35,675 Covid cases reported so far, as many as 1,640 were active while 33,437 patients had recovered and were discharged, he added.
