Covid-19: With 13 new cases, IIT Madras cluster grows to 196

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 infections rise to 60 at IIT Madras; authorities on high-alert
IIT Madras reports 171 Covid cases so far: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary
IIT-Madras turns Covid-19 cluster again, 12 students test positive
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities for its Nanotechnology Centre
55 Covid positive infections found in IIT Madras; cases 'very mild'
-
The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has increased to 196, after 13 new cases were registered on Saturday.
Doctors who are treating the patients at the premier institute said their health conditions were stable, adding: "Most students have been isolated in quarters and hostels. They have mild symptoms like cold, fever, throat, and body ache."
Genome sequencing lab at the state's Public Health Department has revealed that all the samples drawn from IITM were of the BA2 Omicron variants.
Department Director, Dr. Selvavinayagam told IANS that this Omicron variant was the dominant strain in the community even in March.
"We have not seen any new sub-variants," he added.
State Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan told IANS: "We will continue to screen all students, faculty, and other administrative staff on the campus, and health workers will draw samples from all staff and students on the campus."
--IANS
aal/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU