Covid-19: With 13 new cases, IIT Madras cluster grows to 196

The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has increased to 196, after 13 new cases were registered on Saturday.

Doctors who are treating the patients at the premier institute said their health conditions were stable, adding: "Most students have been isolated in quarters and hostels. They have mild symptoms like cold, fever, throat, and body ache."

Genome sequencing lab at the state's Public Health Department has revealed that all the samples drawn from IITM were of the BA2 Omicron variants.

Department Director, Dr. Selvavinayagam told IANS that this Omicron variant was the dominant strain in the community even in March.

"We have not seen any new sub-variants," he added.

State Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan told IANS: "We will continue to screen all students, faculty, and other administrative staff on the campus, and health workers will draw samples from all staff and students on the campus."

--IANS

aal/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)