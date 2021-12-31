India's Omicron tally crosses 1,000-mark, Maharashtra tops with 450 cases

-
With 309 new cases of highly transmissible Covid variant Omicron detected in the last 24 hours, India's Omicron tally on Friday rose to 1,270 cases. Of total, 374 have been discharged.
Among the 23 states and UTs that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 450 cases of this variant. Of them, 125 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data.
Delhi has the second highest cases of Omicron infection at 320. However, 57 of them have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi is followed by Kerala with 109 Omicron cases. The Union health ministry on Friday morning said that the Omicron infection has so far spread into 23 states and UTs.
Among other states, Gujarat has so far reported 97 Omicron cases and Rajasthan has a total of 69 cases. In Telangana, 62 people have so far tested positive for Omicton while in Tamil Nadu the count stands at 46. Karnataka has logged 34 cases and Andhra Pradesh so far has 16 cases of this variant. Haryana and Odisha have 14 Omicron cases each while West Bengal has reported 11 cases so far.
However, the Omicron case count is in single digit for Madhya Pradesh at 9 and Uttarakhand at 4 cases while Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir have 3 cases each. Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have 2 cases so far. Meanwhile, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab have one case each so far.
--IANS
avr/dpb
