Mizoram registers 1,088 new coronavirus cases, 1 fresh fatality

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,083 on Thursday as 1,088 more people, including 167 children and 11 Assam Rifles personnel, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's death toll to 157, a health official said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 900, followed by Kolasib (53) and Lawngtlai (44), he said, adding that the single-day positivity rate stood at 12 per cent, as fresh infections were detected in 10 of the 11 districts in the state.

Four new patients have travel history, while 1,084 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

now has 13,065 active cases, while 28,861 people have recovered from the infection to date, including 684 people on Wednesday.

The state has thus far tested over 6.53 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 9,058 in the last 24 hours.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 6.33 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

