Mizoram reports 572 new Covid cases, 9.47% positivity rate

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
$32 mn World Bank loan for improving healthcare services in Mizoram
Mizoram coronavirus update: 312 Covid cases reported, tally rises to 12,399
Mizoram reports 243 new coronavirus cases, one fatality in the last 24 hrs
Mizoram coroanvirus update: 235 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths reported
-
Mizoram registered 572 new COVID-19 cases, 173 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,17,261, a health department official said on Sunday.
The single day positivity rate in the state was 9.47 per cent as 572 people including 138 children tested positive for the infection out of 6,037 samples tested, he said.
Mizoram had reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 407 as seven more people succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, he said.
Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 298, followed by Lunglei (64) and Serchhip (61), the official said.
The state currently has 8,943 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,07,911 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,258 on Saturday, he said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92 per cent and the death rate is 0.34 per cent.
The state has conducted more than 12,67 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.
Over 6.93 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday, of which 5.02 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU