Mizoram reports 572 new Covid cases, 9.47% positivity rate

registered 572 new COVID-19 cases, 173 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,17,261, a health department official said on Sunday.

The single day positivity rate in the state was 9.47 per cent as 572 people including 138 children tested positive for the infection out of 6,037 samples tested, he said.

had reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 407 as seven more people succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 298, followed by Lunglei (64) and Serchhip (61), the official said.

The state currently has 8,943 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,07,911 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,258 on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92 per cent and the death rate is 0.34 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 12,67 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Over 6.93 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday, of which 5.02 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

