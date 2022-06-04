Covid again on the rise in Kerala as daily tally crosses 1,500-mark

-
With a new school year beginning on June 1 and life practically returning to the old normal, Kerala on Saturday saw its daily Covid tally cross 1,500, to 1,544, while there were four deaths, a government statement said.
The cases earlier this month stood at 1,370, 1,278, and 1,465, respectively.
As on date, there are 7,972 active cases and a cause of concern has been the test positivity rate on Saturday which was 11.39 per cent while the weekly average was 8.95 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Centre has instructed a few states including Kerala to ensure that all the Covid protocols are strictly followed.
