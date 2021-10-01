Covid: Delhi records 32 new cases, zero deaths; positivity rate 0.05%

Delhi recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday and 32 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only five fatalities due to were reported last month, one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, official figures stated.

The death toll due to the infection in Delhi stands at 25,087.

On Friday, 32 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 47 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, while 41 cases were recorded on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, the data showed.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,38,900. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,308 tests -- 48,755 RT-PCR tests and 19,553 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

