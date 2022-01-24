Covid has still got a 'long, long way' to go: WHO Special Envoy

-
ALSO READ
US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Doha next week
UAE to convene world leaders to take climate action
Modi meets ex-Aus PM Abbott; leaders vow to strengthen economic cooperation
Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution meets EAM S Jaishankar
Biden nominates Indian-American as 1st Muslim religious freedom ambassador
-
Covid has still got a "long, long way" to go and is "still very serious" despite some optimism the end is in sight in Europe, the World Health Organisation's special envoy on the virus said, Sky News reported.
Dr David Nabarro said "it's as though we're just passing the halfway mark on a marathon" and it is still not clear how long it will take to reach the end because of the way coronavirus "challenges and surprises", the report said.
He also criticised politicians and those who continue to make "amazing predictions" claiming Covid should be treated like the flu - while the WHO has said global governments "should not suggest to people" that the "virus has suddenly got incredibly weak".
Covid is a "new virus, and we must go on treating it as though it is full of surprises, very nasty and rather cunning," he warned, Sky News reported.
He continued: "I do want everybody to do one thing - and that is to go on treating this virus with respect. It has not changed. It's absolutely not suddenly become a soft thing - it is still very serious.
"So for me, if the end is in sight, that's good news. But it's as though we're just passing the halfway mark on a marathon and we can see that, yes, there is an end and the fast runners are getting through ahead of us.
"But we've still got a long, long way to trudge and it's going to be tough," the report said.
--IANS
san/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU