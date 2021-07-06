Covid: Kerala govt to maximise testing in 6 districts where TPR is high

-
The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to maximise the testing, quarantine and contact tracing procedures in six districts of the state where the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is yet to come down despite lockdown curbs.
As per the official figures, the TPR is recorded high in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of medical officials and collectors of respective districts convened by Health Minister Veena George as directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Besides taking stock of the current situation in these districts, the meeting also decided on what needs to be done next to check the further spread of the virus infection, an official statement said here.
Though all of these districts have already achieved the test target, directives have been given to maximise testing in the areas where the spread is high and to intensify quarantine and contact tracing there, George said.
Those who have no adequate facilities for home quarantine should be shifted to respective district covid centres, she said, adding that awareness programmes should also be strengthened in these districts.
Considering the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, vaccination should be strengthened and maximum people should be given the jab, the minister said during the meeting.
Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade and Health Director V R Raju were among the top officials who attended the meeting.
