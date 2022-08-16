JUST IN
Only 10% of hospitalised Covid patients have taken precaution dose: Sisodia

'It is clear that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from coronavirus infection,' says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said people who have taken precaution dose of vaccines are safer from infection than others.

In order to keep Delhiites safe from the coronavirus, the Delhi government has increased the pace of inoculation of precaution doses, the government said.

Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department and district magistrates to expedite vaccination.

Sharing figures, he said the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals shows that people who have taken precautionary doses are safer than others.

"Ninety per cent of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine. At the same time, only 10 per cent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection," he asserted.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the district magistrates to visit the ground to know the status of vaccination camps to be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation and has already upgraded its health infrastructure.

"Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert. However, now people are also showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses," he stressed.

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 21:53 IST

