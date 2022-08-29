Delhi logs 214 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate stands at 3.77%

on Monday reported 214 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 5,683 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,98,858 and the death toll climbed to 26,462, it said.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday.

On Friday, recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities.

It logged 702 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent and four fatalities.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 945 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent and six fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in stood at 2,259. As many as 1,806 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 266 are occupied, it said.

There are 200 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.





COVID-19 | Delhi reports 214 new cases, 556 recoveries and 4 deaths, in the past 24 hours. Positivity Rate at 3.77%



Active cases at 2,259 pic.twitter.com/fvhJuO9L8S — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)